Iran Clarifying Circumstances Of Swiss Diplomat Death - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 10:56 PM

Iran Clarifying Circumstances of Swiss Diplomat Death - Foreign Ministry

The Iranian government is inquiring about the circumstances in the death of a senior Swiss embassy employee in Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The Iranian government is inquiring about the circumstances in the death of a senior Swiss embassy employee in Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The case is being studied by competent authorities, the results will be announced later," the ministry said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

Tehran also expressed its condolences regarding the incident.

Earlier in the day, Iranian media said that the First Secretary of the Swiss embassy died in a fall from a high-rise in the Iranian capital. The 51-year-old reportedly represented US diplomatic interests in Iran. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said it was in contact with Iran on the matter.

