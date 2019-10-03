Iran Closes 2 Border Crossings Due to Anti-Government Protests in Iraq - Border Guards

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Iran has closed two crossing points on the Iraqi-Iranian border, including the one used by Shiite worshipers for their annual pilgrimage, because of the Iraqi anti-government demonstrations, Iranian border guard commander Qasem Rezaei said on Thursday.

"Due to the clashes in some Iraqi cities, two border crossings, Khosravi and Chazabeh, were closed," Qasem Rezaei was quoted as saying by Iran's Defa Press news outlet.

He added that they will be reopened "as soon as security is restored in Iraq.

"

On Wednesday, an Iraqi security service told Sputnik that officers used tear gas "to prevent protesters from breaking into the Baghdad airport."

The protests have been ongoing in Baghdad and other areas in the country's south since Tuesday. The demonstrators are calling for economic reforms and end to corruption.

The United Nations has urged the authorities to exercise restraint and ensure the safety of peaceful protesters.