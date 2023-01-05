UrduPoint.com

Iran Closes French Institute To Protest Khamenei Cartoons

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Iran closes French institute to protest Khamenei cartoons

Iran announced Thursday the closure of a Tehran-based French research institute in protest against cartoons of the Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Iran announced Thursday the closure of a Tehran-based French research institute in protest against cartoons of the Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.

The magazine printed the caricatures as part of a special edition to mark the anniversary of the deadly 2015 attack on its Paris office which left 12 people dead, including some of its best-known cartoonists.

"The ministry is ending the activities of the French Institute for Research in Iran (IFRI) as a first step," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement, a day after Tehran had warned Paris of consequences.

The French government must hold responsible "the authors of such hatred", it added, also calling for "a serious fight against anti-Islamism and Islamophobia" in France.

IFRI, affiliated with the French foreign ministry, is a historical and archeological institute founded in 1983 after the merger of the French Archaeological Delegation in Iran and the French Institute of Iranology in Tehran.

Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said in a statement that Paris can't verify the Iranian statement, but called it "clearly regrettable if confirmed".

"We haven't received any official information at this point concerning the Iranian authorities' reported announcements on the closure of the French Institute for Research in Iran," said Legendre, calling it "a major centre of culture and exchange".

Located in the centre of Tehran, IFRI had been closed for many years but was reopened under the 2013-2021.

Charlie Hebdo's latest issue contained a variety of images depicting Khamenei and fellow clerics. Other cartoons pointed to the authorities' use of capital punishment as a tactic to quell the protests.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted that "the insulting and indecent act of a French publication in publishing cartoons against the religious and political authority will not go without an effective and decisive response".

Iran's foreign ministry also summoned French ambassador Nicolas Roche on Wednesday.

"France has no right to insult the sanctities of other Muslim countries and nations under the pretext of freedom of expression," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Protest Exchange Iran France Paris Tehran 2015 Muslim Government

Recent Stories

PM terms UK Pakistan’s largest European trading ..

PM terms UK Pakistan’s largest European trading partner

4 minutes ago
 Installation of solar power systems on RTA’s bui ..

Installation of solar power systems on RTA’s buildings reaches 75%

9 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches innovat ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches innovative digital system for environ ..

24 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Qidfa Develo ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Qidfa Development Project in Fujairah

39 minutes ago
 Islamabad, Beijing agree to fast-track the bilater ..

Islamabad, Beijing agree to fast-track the bilateral ties

46 minutes ago
 ZETA Tech gets LDI license to enhance Pakistan’s ..

ZETA Tech gets LDI license to enhance Pakistan’s call, internet connectivity

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.