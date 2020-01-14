UrduPoint.com
Iran Committed To Developing Ties With Russia - Ambassador

Tue 14th January 2020

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali assured a senior Russian lawmaker on Tuesday that Tehran was committed to boosting its relationship with Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali assured a senior Russian lawmaker on Tuesday that Tehran was committed to boosting its relationship with Moscow.

"Iran's spiritual leader, its president, officials and lawmakers everyone in the Islamic Republic ... is committed to developing ties with Russia," he said.

Speaking with Ilyas Umakhanov, a deputy speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, the diplomat said that Iran and Russia had enhanced their cooperation in recent years.

"Our political, cultural, defense and security relations have been furthered," he said, adding that bilateral trade and economic ties were similarly going through a growth phase.

Jalali said he saw the same readiness to advance bilateral relations in the Russian president and legislators and stressed that now seemed like a very good opportunity to step up the effort.

