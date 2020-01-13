Iran companies to participate in Syria reconstruction

Iranian companies will participate in the reconstruction of war-torn Syria, Iran's Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said Monday

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Iranian companies will participate in the reconstruction of war-torn Syria, Iran's Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said Monday.

"Iranian private sector companies are willing to participate in reconstruction of Syria," Jahangiri said during a meeting with Syria's Assad regime's Prime Minister Imad Khamis.

Khamis is visiting Iran for talks with Iranian officials following the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. drone airstrike in Iraq earlier this month. Iran retaliated with the firing of a dozen ballistic missiles on Iraqi airbases housing U.S. troops.

Iran and Lebanese group Hezbollah are strong allies of Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime, the forces of which have been fighting opposition groups in a deadly civil war since 2011. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have been killed and millions more displaced by the conflict.