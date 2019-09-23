Iran Completes Legal Procedures for Releasing UK-Flagged Tanker Stena Impero - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Iran has completed legal procedures necessary for releasing the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero, the Iranian government's spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said on Monday.

"The legal work considering the UK tanker has been completed, the rationale for its release has been prepared," Rabiei said, as quoted by the government's press service.

Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 over an alleged violation of international maritime rules. The move came as a tit-for-tat response after Iran's Adrian Darya 1 oil tanker had been seized by the Gibraltar and UK marines over alleged breach of EU anti-Syria sanctions. Iran's tanker was released on August 19 after Gibraltar reportedly received assurances the cargo would not be delivered to Syria.

Seven out of 23 crew members of the impounded Stena Impero have already been released.