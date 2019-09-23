UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Completes Legal Procedures For Releasing UK-Flagged Tanker Stena Impero - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:04 PM

Iran Completes Legal Procedures for Releasing UK-Flagged Tanker Stena Impero - Government

Iran has completed legal procedures necessary for releasing the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero, the Iranian government's spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Iran has completed legal procedures necessary for releasing the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero, the Iranian government's spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said on Monday.

"The legal work considering the UK tanker has been completed, the rationale for its release has been prepared," Rabiei said, as quoted by the government's press service.

Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 over an alleged violation of international maritime rules. The move came as a tit-for-tat response after Iran's Adrian Darya 1 oil tanker had been seized by the Gibraltar and UK marines over alleged breach of EU anti-Syria sanctions. Iran's tanker was released on August 19 after Gibraltar reportedly received assurances the cargo would not be delivered to Syria.

Seven out of 23 crew members of the impounded Stena Impero have already been released.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Oil Gibraltar United Kingdom July August Government

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 23 September 2019

26 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical Camp At Kal ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Saudi counterpart in New ..

20 minutes ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of A ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports celebrates Saudi Arabia Nationa ..

50 minutes ago

Russian Parliament Speaker, Kazakh Counterpart Dis ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.