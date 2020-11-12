UrduPoint.com
Iran Conceals Information On Suspects In Downed Boeing Case - Ukrainian Deputy Prosecutor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Iran Conceals Information on Suspects in Downed Boeing Case - Ukrainian Deputy Prosecutor

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Iran intentionally conceals the information on six Iranian citizens suspected of involvement in the crash of Ukrainian Boeing, which was downed by the Iranian military after takeoff from the Tehran airport back in January, Ukrainian Deputy Prosecutor General Gyunduz Mamedov said on Thursday in an interview with Ukrainian media.

Ukraine and Iran held two rounds of negotiations to establish the circumstances that led to the downing of the Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet. Iran reported that six Iranians are suspected in the incident, but failed to provide further information on these individuals.

"The Iranian side carefully conceals this information. Back in January, we requested copies of the procedural documents to confirm guilt. There has been no answer so far. The information on the suspects, their personal data, powers and duties, the degree of involvement and level of responsibility of each are deliberately concealed," Mamedov said as quoted by Censor.Net news outlet.

The deputy prosecutor general added that Tehran has refused to provide the Ukrainian delegation with the information on the suspects or let the investigators question them, citing state secret.

According to Mamedov, Iran is investigating the case under articles 291 and 616 of the Iranian Criminal Code, that is Tehran regards the incident as involuntary manslaughter and the suspects may be imprisoned only for three years. However, Ukraine insists that Iran qualifies the case as an exceptionally aggravated criminal offense.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died. The black boxes from the downed aircraft were sent to France in July for decoding.

The Iranian authorities said that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Tehran was ready to pay compensation for the incident.

