Iran Concerned About Growing Terrorism Threat From Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Tehran is concerned about the increasing terrorist activity in the region since the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities), Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Thursday.

"The third issue is the recruitments by terrorist and radical groups. Expansion of Daesh (Islamic State, banned in Russia as a terrorist group) terrorist activities in Afghanistan has left no room for doubt that we are in need of collective measures by the countries of the region to combat terrorism," Amir-Abdollahian said at the ministerial meeting in China's Tunxi, as quoted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

From March 30-31, the meeting of the expanded "troika" format on Afghanistan, which includes Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan, is taking place on the sidelines of the third ministerial conference of Afghanistan's neighbor countries in the Tunxi region (Huangshan city) of Anhui province.

The special envoys of Russia, the US and Pakistan in Afghanistan are holding consultations, chaired by the special envoy of the Chinese Foreign Ministry for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong.

The Taliban's swift takeover in Afghanistan occurred last August, leading to a humanitarian crisis with economic distress and food shortages. Thousands of Afghans have since fled the country fearful of the Taliban and widespread violation of human rights.