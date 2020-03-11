Iran Concerned Over Health of Nationals in US Prisons Amid COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

Tehran is concerned over the health of Iranian nationals being held in US prisons amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Tehran is concerned over the health of Iranian nationals being held in US prisons amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Iran to release all US citizens from its prisons due to the country's rampant COVID-19 epidemic.

"The chaotic situation in the United States that we are witnessing these days, and the situation in prisons and in the health sector are alarming," Mousavi said at a press conference, commenting on Pompeo's statement.

The spokesman expressed hope that the US government would take care of its Iranian prisoners.

Earlier in the week, Iran released about 70,000 prisoners as COVID-19 continued to rapidly spread within the country, saying it would continue doing so as long as it did not threaten public safety.

Iran's Health Ministry has so far reported a total of 9,000 COVID-19 cases, with 354 deaths and over 2,900 recoveries.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control, nearly 1,000 cases have been reported as of Wednesday, with 31 people deaths.