Iran Condemns Consulate Attacks In Iraq's Najaf

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:11 PM

Iran condemns consulate attacks in Iraq's Najaf

Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the attack on the Iranian consulate in the Iraqi city of Najaf

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the attack on the Iranian consulate in the Iraqi city of Najaf.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi urged the Iraqi government to "decisively" deal with those behind the incident and to punish them.

The Iraqi ambassador to Iran has been officially informed of Iran's strong protest over the issue, Mousavi said in a statement.

On Wednesday night, dozens of demonstrators rallied outside the Iranian consulate in Najaf, some 160 km south of Iraq's capital Baghdad, before they broke into the building and set fire in it.

The Iranian consulate's employees fled the building before the attack, a security source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

