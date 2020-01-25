UrduPoint.com
Iran Condemns 'inhuman' US Treatment Of Its Nationals

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 04:38 PM

Iran condemns 'inhuman' US treatment of its nationals

Iran condemned Saturday what it called the "illegal and inhuman" treatment of its nationals by US border security officers, after reports a student was deported despite having a valid visa

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran condemned Saturday what it called the "illegal and inhuman" treatment of its nationals by US border security officers, after reports a student was deported despite having a valid visa.

"Such absolutely discriminatory measures that only happen over people's race, nationality or religion are against international human rights laws and principles," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

"These individuals were questioned by America's border security over their political views and beliefs, and their social media accounts were forcefully entered," he said in a statement.

US media reported on Monday that an Iranian student headed to a Boston university had his visa cancelled at the airport and was deported by immigration officials.

Tensions have soared between Tehran and Washington since a US drone strike killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3.

Iran retaliated five days later by launching a wave of missiles at US troops stationed in Iraq.

Tehran was still on high alert hours later when its air defences mistakenly shot down a Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board.

"These actions against Iranians are in line with the American regime's hostile and hateful policy against Iran... now manifested in harassing Iranians at America's borders," Mousavi said.

The spokesman warned the United States could face action "through human rights bodies", without elaborating.

