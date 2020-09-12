UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:23 PM

Iran Condemns Israel-Bahrain Deal to Normalize Relations - Foreign Ministry

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned an agreement between Bahrain and Israel to establish full diplomatic relations and warned against attempts to destabilize the situation in the Persian Gulf

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned an agreement between Bahrain and Israel to establish full diplomatic relations and warned against attempts to destabilize the situation in the Persian Gulf.

On Friday, Israel and Bahrain agreed to normalize relations. The sides have agreed to establish diplomatic ties a month after a similar landmark agreement was brokered by the United States between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

"The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and the Zionist regime and considers it a shameful act that sacrifices the cause of Palestine and several decades of struggle and suffering of the Palestinian people for the sake of the US elections," the ministry said.

Tehran also warned Israel against attempts to escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf and said that Bahrain would be among the countries responsible for such destabilizing acts.

Bahrain became the fourth Arab country to recognize Israel. The first two were Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

