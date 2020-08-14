UrduPoint.com
Iran Condemns Israel-UAE Deal As 'strategic Stupidity'

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 08:02 PM

Iran condemns Israel-UAE deal as 'strategic stupidity'

Iran on Friday condemned the normalisation of ties between its arch-foe Israel and the United Arab Emirates as "strategic stupidity" and said the Palestinian people will not forgive Abu Dhabi

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):Iran on Friday condemned the normalisation of ties between its arch-foe Israel and the United Arab Emirates as "strategic stupidity" and said the Palestinian people will not forgive Abu Dhabi.

The move was an act of "strategic stupidity from Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv which will undoubtedly strengthen the resistance axis in the region," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The oppressed people of Palestine and all the free nations of the world will never forgive the normalising of relations with the criminal Israeli occupation regime and the complicity in its crimes."

