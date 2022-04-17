UrduPoint.com

Iran Condemns Quran Burning In Sweden During Far-Right Rally - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Iran Condemns Quran Burning in Sweden During Far-Right Rally - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Iran condemns the burning of the Muslim holy book Quran in the Swedish city of Linkoping, which took place at a demonstration organized by far-right Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Sunday.

This past Thursday, Paludan and his anti-immigration political party Hard Line scheduled a demonstration that included burning a copy of the Quran in a Linkoping neighborhood with large Muslim population, with the permission of local authorities. The police had to intervene as Muslim counter-protesters stepped in, attacking officers and setting police cars ablaze.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the burning of the sacred word of God (the Quran) in the Swedish city of Linkoping by a Danish racist and extremist element that has occurred under the pretext of freedom of speech with the support of that country's police," the official was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

He slammed Paludan's demonstration for spreading Islamophobia, undermining the idea of peaceful co-existence of religions and running counter to the freedom of speech. Khatibzadeh also expressed the hope that Swedish authorities will prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Far-right leader Paludan has a long track record of provocative acts against Muslim population in Europe, including a previous case of a Quran burning in the Swedish city of Malmo in August 2020.

Related Topics

Police Iran Europe August Sunday 2020 God Muslim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

12 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

21 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

21 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

22 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.