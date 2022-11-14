Iran Condemns Terrorist Attack in Istanbul - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani on Monday condemned the deadly terrorist attack in Istanbul.

"Iran stands by the brotherly nation and government of Turkiye. The Islamic Republic slams any kind of terrorist move which targets security of the Turkish nation," Kanani was quoted by IRNA as saying.

An explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at least six people were killed. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay later announced that the explosion, qualified as a terrorist act, left 81 people injured, 39 of whom have already been released from hospitals. According to the authorities, the suspect has been detained.