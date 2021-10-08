UrduPoint.com

Iran Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' On Shiite Mosque In Afghanistan

Fri 08th October 2021

Iran's Foreign Ministry has condemned what it called a terrorist attack on a Shiite shrine in the Afghan city of Kunduz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Iran's Foreign Ministry has condemned what it called a terrorist attack on a Shiite shrine in the Afghan city of Kunduz.

Dozens died in a blast that ripped through a mosque during Friday prayers. The MSF health charity said 20 dead and 90 wounded were brought to the Kunduz hospital.

An eyewitness told Sputnik that 100 were killed.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed condolences to the victims' families and said that "terrorist acts in any form and by any party are condemned."

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban militant group (banned in Russia), said investigators were working at the scene of the explosion, which he said claimed the lives of several compatriots.

