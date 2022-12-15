Iran Condemns US-Initiated Resolution to Exclude Tehran From UN Women Status Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Tehran condemns the adoption by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of a US-initiated resolution to exclude Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women due to the government's crackdown on mass protests, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, ECOSOC voted on the resolution to expel Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, citing alleged violations of women's rights. The final tally for the vote was 29 in favor, eight against and 16 abstentions. Russia and China were among the countries that rejected the resolution.

"We thank the ... countries that did not support and did not vote 'yes' to the resolution in different manners. Without any doubt, America's move is condemned and unacceptable in the eyes of the great Iranian nations, awakened consciences and the world's independent governments," Kanaani was quoted as saying by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Tehran considers the adoption of the document to be a "political scheme that lacks legal credibility, runs counter to the UN Charter and sets the wrong precedent in the international body," according to the spokesman.

"How has a country which is itself a big violator of the rights of the Iranian nation and community of women and has spared no hostile action against the Iranian nation's rights and interests since the Islamic Revolution now becomes a flag-bearer in supporting the rights of Iranian women? Undoubtedly, America cannot cover up its widespread violations of the rights of the Iranian nation, in general, and the Iranian women, in particular," Kanaani added.

He recalled that Tehran had made big achievements in paving the way for women to make progress over the past 40 years.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the controversial morality police of Amini's death, alleging that officers hit her in the head during questioning.

Protests turned violent in their 2.5-month course, with rioters attacking clerics, abbots of Iranian mosques, members of Iran's security and major military structures. In addition, two terrorist attacks took place in the country in late October and early November, with attackers shelling groups of civilians and police officers.

Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad. Iranian law enforcement agencies have been carrying out mass arrests of people recruited by the intelligence services of Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia.