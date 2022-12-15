UrduPoint.com

Iran Condemns US-Initiated Resolution To Exclude Tehran From UN Women Status Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Iran Condemns US-Initiated Resolution to Exclude Tehran From UN Women Status Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Tehran condemns the adoption by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of a US-initiated resolution to exclude Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women due to the government's crackdown on mass protests, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, ECOSOC voted on the resolution to expel Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, citing alleged violations of women's rights. The final tally for the vote was 29 in favor, eight against and 16 abstentions. Russia and China were among the countries that rejected the resolution.

"We thank the ... countries that did not support and did not vote 'yes' to the resolution in different manners. Without any doubt, America's move is condemned and unacceptable in the eyes of the great Iranian nations, awakened consciences and the world's independent governments," Kanaani was quoted as saying by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Tehran considers the adoption of the document to be a "political scheme that lacks legal credibility, runs counter to the UN Charter and sets the wrong precedent in the international body," according to the spokesman.

"How has a country which is itself a big violator of the rights of the Iranian nation and community of women and has spared no hostile action against the Iranian nation's rights and interests since the Islamic Revolution now becomes a flag-bearer in supporting the rights of Iranian women? Undoubtedly, America cannot cover up its widespread violations of the rights of the Iranian nation, in general, and the Iranian women, in particular," Kanaani added.

He recalled that Tehran had made big achievements in paving the way for women to make progress over the past 40 years.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the controversial morality police of Amini's death, alleging that officers hit her in the head during questioning.

Protests turned violent in their 2.5-month course, with rioters attacking clerics, abbots of Iranian mosques, members of Iran's security and major military structures. In addition, two terrorist attacks took place in the country in late October and early November, with attackers shelling groups of civilians and police officers.

Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad. Iranian law enforcement agencies have been carrying out mass arrests of people recruited by the intelligence services of Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution World Riots Police United Nations Israel Iran Russia China Vote Tehran Progress Saudi Arabia October November Women From Government

Recent Stories

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Pro ..

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Project Excellence’ Event

2 hours ago
 FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

5 hours ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

5 hours ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

6 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.