Iran Condemns US Show Of Support For 'rioters'

Sumaira FH 44 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:16 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Iran condemned the United States' support for "rioters" in a statement issued late Sunday, after two days of violent protests in the Islamic republic against a petrol price hike.

The foreign ministry said that it was reacting to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "expression of support... for a group of rioters in some cities of Iran and condemned such support and interventionist remarks".

