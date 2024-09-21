Iran Condemns 'vicious' Israeli Air Strike In Beirut
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Iran's foreign ministry on Friday condemned an Israeli air strike on south Beirut that killed a top commander of the Hezbollah movement and several others.
"The brutal and vicious air strike of the Zionist regime on Beirut.
.. is a gross violation of international law and regulations, as well as the violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.
