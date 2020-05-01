UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Confirms 1,006 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 95,000 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:11 PM

Iran Confirms 1,006 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 95,000 - Health Ministry

Iran registered more than 1,000 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total tally of cases reached 95,646, Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry said on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Iran registered more than 1,000 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total tally of cases reached 95,646, Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the past day, we recorded 1,006 new coronavirus cases across the country, and the total climbed to 95,646. The recovery statistics should be highlighted � 76,318 people have recovered," Jahanpur said live on the IRINN tv channel.

The spokesman also added that 63 coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in the past day, and the overall COVID-19 death toll increased to 6,091 people.

Related Topics

Iran TV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Crackdown against hoarders continues in Faisalabad ..

1 minute ago

Japan to support ADB developing member countries' ..

54 seconds ago

One more patient tested positive for COVID-19

1 minute ago

Trade unionists pays homage to heroes of Chicago

1 minute ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Spain Rises By 281 to 24,82 ..

1 minute ago

Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to Riskhi Kapoor

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.