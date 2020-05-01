Iran Confirms 1,006 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 95,000 - Health Ministry

Iran registered more than 1,000 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total tally of cases reached 95,646, Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry said on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Iran registered more than 1,000 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total tally of cases reached 95,646, Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the past day, we recorded 1,006 new coronavirus cases across the country, and the total climbed to 95,646. The recovery statistics should be highlighted � 76,318 people have recovered," Jahanpur said live on the IRINN tv channel.

The spokesman also added that 63 coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in the past day, and the overall COVID-19 death toll increased to 6,091 people.