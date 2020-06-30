Iran Confirms 147 New COVID-19 Deaths, Infection Rate Remains High - Health Official

Iran has reported 147 coronavirus-related fatalities over the last 24 hours, down from a record 162 on Monday, and more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Iran has reported 147 coronavirus-related fatalities over the last 24 hours, down from a record 162 on Monday, and more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Tuesday.

The overall COVID-19 death toll since the start of the outbreak has reached 10,817, and the case count amounted to 277,662, Lari said, as broadcast by the IRINN channel.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has reached 188,758.

In mid-June, Iran reported more than 100 coronavirus-related fatalities for the first time in two months. The country began to gradually ease the coronavirus-related lockdown in mid-April and since then, the number of infections has seen sporadic peaks and drops.

The Iranian authorities have complained that the population is not taking the health crisis seriously and have decided to make wearing face masks compulsory in public places starting on July 5.