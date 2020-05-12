Iran has registered 1,481 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours as the daily increase in Iran's coronavirus cases continues to fluctuate around that number since the country registered a record-low 802 cases on May 2, Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Iran has registered 1,481 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours as the daily increase in Iran's coronavirus cases continues to fluctuate around that number since the country registered a record-low 802 cases on May 2, Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, we detected 1,481 new COVID-19 cases.

The total number of those infected is 110,767. A total of 88,357 people have recovered," Jahanpur said live on the IRINN tv channel, adding that Iran is among the top five countries in terms of the number of recoveries.

The spokesman added that 48 more patients died over the past 24 hours, which brings the total death toll from the disease to 6,733.

The highest number of hospitalizations is recorded in the provinces of Tehran and Khuzestan, Jahanpur said.