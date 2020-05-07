UrduPoint.com
Iran Confirms 1,485 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 103,000 - Health Ministry

Iran registered 1,485 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the overall tally increased to 103,135, Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Iran registered 1,485 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the overall tally increased to 103,135, Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, we confirmed 1,485 new [COVID-19] cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases at the moment is 103,135," Jahanpur said live on the IRINN tv channel.

Iran also registered 68 coronavirus-related fatalities over the given period, bringing the death toll to 6,486.

At the same time, the number of recoveries has reached 82,744.

