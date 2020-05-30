Iran Confirms 2,282 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours, Total Nears 150,000 - Ministry

Health authorities in Iran have detected 2,282 new coronavirus cases over the past day, down from the 2,819 detected the day before, spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry Kianush Jahanpur said on Saturday

Over the past 24 hours, 56 patients died of the disease, Jahanpur said in a situation report, as broadcast by the IRINN channel. Since the start of the outbreak, 7,734 people who had tested positive the disease have died, while 116,827 patients have recovered.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Iran has begun to rise again since the start of May after the authorities began to ease lockdown measures. Iran has so far confirmed a total of 148,950 cases of the disease.