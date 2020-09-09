Iran confirms 2,313 new COVID-19 cases, 393,425 in total

UrduPoint.com
TEHRAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :A total of 393,425 positive cases of COVID-19 among the Iranians were reported on Wednesday, including 2,313 new patients overnight, according to Iran's health ministry.

During the past 24 hours, 1,229 Iranians were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said at her daily briefing.

The pandemic has so far claimed 22,669 lives in Iran, up by 127 in the past 24 hours, said Lari.

Besides, 339,111 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,735 remain in intensive care units.

The spokeswoman said that 13 Iranian provinces are in high-risk condition.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

