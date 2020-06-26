UrduPoint.com
Iran Confirms 2,628 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours As Total Tops 217,000 - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Iran Confirms 2,628 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours as Total Tops 217,000 - Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) A further 2,628 new positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in Iran over the past 24 hours, taking the country's case total above 217,000, the country's Ministry of Health said on Friday, amid a continued surge in new cases.

As a result of the latest increase, 217,724 cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Iran by the country's Health Ministry since the start of the outbreak.

The corresponding rise to the case total on Thursday was 2,595.

Iranian public health officials on Friday also confirmed that 109 people have died from complications related to the disease over the preceding 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 10,239.

A sustained surge in new cases has been observed in Iran since early June after the government took steps to ease social distancing measures. The rise in positive tests has also followed in the wake of several prominent holidays.

On May 2, only 802 new cases of the disease were reported in a 24-hour period, although the outbreak has subsequently picked up speed.

