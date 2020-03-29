UrduPoint.com
Iran Confirms 2,901 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Number Surpasses 38,000 - Health Ministry

Sun 29th March 2020 | 05:20 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Iran has registered another 2,901 coronavirus cases, which brings the total tally to 38,309, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 2,901 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected, the total reached 38,309.

To date, 12,391 patients have recovered," Vahabzadeh tweeted.

According to the health authorities, 123 people died from COVID-19 over the given period and the overall death toll has climbed to 2,640.

Iran has been hit hardest by the coronavirus in the middle Eastern region, and most of its neighbors reported cases of COVID-19 among people who had a recent travel history in Iran.

