Iran Confirms Another Sharp Rise In COVID-19 Cases As 2,819 New Positive Tests Reported

Fri 29th May 2020 | 04:31 PM

A further 2,819 new positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in Iran over the past 24 hours, spokesperson for the Iranian Health Ministry Kianush Jahanpur said on Friday, the second day in a row that public health authorities in the country have reported a sharp rise in the daily number of new cases

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) A further 2,819 new positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in Iran over the past 24 hours, spokesperson for the Iranian Health Ministry Kianush Jahanpur said on Friday, the second day in a row that public health authorities in the country have reported a sharp rise in the daily number of new cases.

"Over the past 24 hours, 2,819 new cases of infection have been reported. The total is now 146,668," Jahanpur said during an appearance on the state-run IRINN broadcaster, adding that 114,931 people have now been discharged.

The latest rise in the case total is a significant increase from the 2,258 new cases reported a day before and the 2,080 new positive tests confirmed on Wednesday.

Jahanpur also confirmed that the COVID-19 death toll in Iran has risen by 50 over the previous 24 hours. Since the start of the outbreak, 7,677 people who had tested positive the disease have died.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Iran has begun to rise since the start of May after the authorities began to ease lockdown measures amid a fall in the infection rate.

