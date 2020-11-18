UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Confirms Launch Of Gas Into Restricted Advanced Uranium-Enriching Centrifuges

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Iran Confirms Launch of Gas Into Restricted Advanced Uranium-Enriching Centrifuges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Office and International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed on Wednesday that the country had begun feeding uranium hexafluoride (UF6) gas into advanced IR-2m centrifuges at the Natanz facility.

Earlier in the day, media cited a report by the International Atomic Energy Authority as saying that Iran had fired up centrifuges, prohibited under the 2015 nuclear deal, at an underground nuclear facility in the central Natanz city.

"The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency released a half-page report yesterday, announcing that on 14 November 2020, IAEA inspectors have verified that Iran began feeding UF6 into the cascade of 174 IR-2m centrifuges at the Fuel Enrichment Plant in Natanz," Gharibabadi said on Twitter, as quoted by Iran's Mehr news agency.

Iran is prohibited from running such advanced centrifuges under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The deal was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program.

The original deal became short-lived, as the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Twitter Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States November Gas 2015 2018 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Era of pure-bred Arabian horses witnessing current ..

6 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Called On Chief Of ..

19 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 890 recove ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Indep ..

21 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi’s MAKTABA launches ‘Creative Rea ..

21 minutes ago

Shadab Khan to captain Team of HBL PSL 2020

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.