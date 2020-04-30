Iran Confirms Over 94,600 Cumulative COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Tops 6,000 People

The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection in Iran has reached 94,640, including over 6,000 fatalities, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry said on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection in Iran has reached 94,640, including over 6,000 fatalities, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 983 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, taking the total to 94,640," Kianush Jahanpur said in a situation update, as broadcast by the IRINN YB channel.

The death toll has increased by 71 over the past day to a total of 6,028 people, according to the update.

As of Thursday, a total of 75,103 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Iran, he said.

The previous situation report from Iran on Wednesday stated there have been 93,657 cumulative cases, including 5,957 fatalities and 73,791 recoveries.