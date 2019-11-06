Iran Confirms Prevention of IAEA Inspector From Accessing Uranium Plant Last Week

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed on Wednesday that it prevented an inspector from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from getting access to the premises of the Natanz uranium enrichment plant last week

The incident occurred last week when a female IAEA inspector was reportedly not allowed to inspect the plant in Natanz and was even briefly held.

"Last week Iran did not allow the entrance of one of the IAEA's inspectors to the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz," the AEOI said.

According to the Iranian nuclear organization, the AEOI informed the IAEA that the security equipment at the facility's entrance had shown the presence of suspicious materials among the inspector's belongings and that the permission to conduct an inspection in the Natanz plant had been revoked.

Meanwhile, the inspector left Iran for Vienna.

On May 8, the first anniversary of the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran announced a gradual reduction of its JCPOA obligations. Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

The fourth round of Tehran shedding its commitments is set to begin on Wednesday.