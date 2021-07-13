UrduPoint.com
Iran Confirms Prisoner Exchange 'negotiations' With US

Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:52 PM

Iran confirmed Tuesday ongoing "negotiations" with the United States over a potential prisoner swap, after a US official said Washington is working to release its detained citizens

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Iran confirmed Tuesday ongoing "negotiations" with the United States over a potential prisoner swap, after a US official said Washington is working to release its detained citizens.

The US envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, said on Saturday that President Joe Biden insists on the release of all Americans and will not accept a "partial deal".

Malley called the release of Americans detained in the Islamic republic a "priority" and said that negotiations with Iran have "made some progress," NBC News reported.

Asked about Malley's remarks, Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabiei confirmed the talks and said Tehran calls for the release of all Iranian prisoners, not just those held in the US.

Iran "is ready to swap all political prisoners in exchange for freeing all Iranian prisoners across the world," he told reporters at a televised press conference.

They include those "who have been detained upon US orders" or at Washington's request, he added, saying that "the negotiations on this issue are ongoing".

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had "put forth a plan to swap all Iranian and American prisoners", state news agency IRNA reported.

"Biden's administration also considered this issue from the first day" in office, he added.

The remarks came as Iran has engaged in talks with world powers in Vienna on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal.

The agreement, which limited Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for international sanctions relief, has been on life support since former US president Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.

