Iran Confirms Readiness To Resume JCPOA Negotiations In Vienna - Lavrov

Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

Iran is ready to resume negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

"Moscow and Tehran agree that the Vienna-format negotiations should resume as soon as possible.

My counterpart confirmed to me that the Iranian side is ready," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Some countries' attempts to link the JCPOA restoration to Iran's possible concessions on issues unrelated to the deal will be futile, the minister added.

