UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Confirms Record 239 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 4,000 New Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 08:02 PM

Iran Confirms Record 239 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 4,000 New Cases

Iran has registered 239 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours a record spike since the beginning of the pandemic while the case count rose by over 4,000, the government said in its official Twitter account on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Iran has registered 239 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours a record spike since the beginning of the pandemic while the case count rose by over 4,000, the government said in its official Twitter account on Wednesday.

The overall COVID-19 death toll has reached 27,658, and the case count has surpassed 483,800. At the same time, nearly 400,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

The recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths has prompted Iran to re-impose restrictions in several provinces, including Tehran. The new measures include the temporary closure of universities, schools, mosques, cinemas, wedding halls, gyms, beauty salons and swimming pools.

Related Topics

Iran Twitter Marriage Tehran Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pelosi, Mnuchin Discuss Aid for US Airlines After ..

4 minutes ago

Iran posts new daily record in Covid deaths

4 minutes ago

ICT sectors holds great potential for employment g ..

4 minutes ago

Asad Umar reviews progress on mineral sector

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court grants interim bail to DG Par ..

7 minutes ago

Russia evacuates villages after munition depot exp ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.