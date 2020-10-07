Iran Confirms Record 239 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 4,000 New Cases

(@FahadShabbir)

Iran has registered 239 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours a record spike since the beginning of the pandemic while the case count rose by over 4,000, the government said in its official Twitter account on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Iran has registered 239 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours a record spike since the beginning of the pandemic while the case count rose by over 4,000, the government said in its official Twitter account on Wednesday.

The overall COVID-19 death toll has reached 27,658, and the case count has surpassed 483,800. At the same time, nearly 400,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

The recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths has prompted Iran to re-impose restrictions in several provinces, including Tehran. The new measures include the temporary closure of universities, schools, mosques, cinemas, wedding halls, gyms, beauty salons and swimming pools.