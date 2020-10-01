UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Confirms Record 3,825 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:31 PM

Iran Confirms Record 3,825 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Iran has confirmed 3,825 new cases over the past 24 hours, updating its previous daily record, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Iran has confirmed 3,825 new cases over the past 24 hours, updating its previous daily record, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday.

Lari added that 211 patients with COVID-19 have passed away, according to the Health Ministry's website.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections now stands at 461,044, including 26,380 fatalities.

Meanwhile, over 383,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

The country's previous daily record in new cases 3,712 was registered on September 22.

Related Topics

Iran September Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan set to join pro boxing bandwagon as Asian ..

1 minute ago

Ideal sectarian harmony prevails in AJK: President ..

1 minute ago

Hurriyat leaders strongly criticized Indian court' ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 13 lives, infects 361: Chief Minis ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.