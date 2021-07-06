UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Confirms 'Sabotage' At Nuclear Facility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Iran Confirms 'Sabotage' at Nuclear Facility

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei confirmed on Tuesday that a nuclear facility in the northern city of Karaj was subjected to a sabotage attack last month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei confirmed on Tuesday that a nuclear facility in the northern city of Karaj was subjected to a sabotage attack last month.

"Commenting on sabotage against one of the buildings of @aeoiorg [Atomic Energy Organization of Iran] near Karaj on June 23, [Rabiei] said it brought about no serious casualties or damages to properties. Slight damage happened to the roof of one of the buildings, which is being replaced," the Iranian government wrote on Twitter.

The claims to the contrary, including an aerial photo published in some media, are not accurate, as the picture was made after the roof was removed for repair, the spokesman noted.

According to the IRNA news agency, the official accused Israel of the attack.

Iran often reports attacks on its industrial facilities. In April, an explosion hit the country's Natanz nuclear facility. In June 2020, a blast and fire occurred in the centrifuge production unit of the same nuclear facility. Iranian authorities blamed it on sabotage.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Israel Twitter Nuclear Karaj Same April June 2020 Media Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't even think recognizing Israel witho ..

31 seconds ago

Sabalenka ends Jabeur's Wimbledon run to reach sem ..

33 seconds ago

MoCC writes "Complaint Letter" to Secretary Interi ..

35 seconds ago

KCCI to help SMIU students in career growth: Presi ..

34 minutes ago

KP Govt to award Rs 250mln Ehsas scholarships to d ..

34 minutes ago

Shaheed Burhani Wani to be remembered on his 5th m ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.