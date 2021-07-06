Iran Confirms 'Sabotage' at Nuclear Facility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei confirmed on Tuesday that a nuclear facility in the northern city of Karaj was subjected to a sabotage attack last month.

"Commenting on sabotage against one of the buildings of @aeoiorg [Atomic Energy Organization of Iran] near Karaj on June 23, [Rabiei] said it brought about no serious casualties or damages to properties. Slight damage happened to the roof of one of the buildings, which is being replaced," the Iranian government wrote on Twitter.

The claims to the contrary, including an aerial photo published in some media, are not accurate, as the picture was made after the roof was removed for repair, the spokesman noted.

According to the IRNA news agency, the official accused Israel of the attack.

Iran often reports attacks on its industrial facilities. In April, an explosion hit the country's Natanz nuclear facility. In June 2020, a blast and fire occurred in the centrifuge production unit of the same nuclear facility. Iranian authorities blamed it on sabotage.