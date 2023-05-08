UrduPoint.com

Iran Confirms Top Diplomat To Take Part In Quadrilateral Meeting On Syria In Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will take part in the quadrilateral meeting on Syria and Ankara-Damascus relations on May 10 in Moscow, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs (Hossein Amirabdollahian) is scheduled to participate ... (in) the meeting in Moscow (to discuss the Syrian crisis) as head of the (Iranian) delegation," Kanaani was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Iran has always insisted that disagreements between Syria and Turkey should be solved by political means, Kanaani said. He pointed out that the quadrilateral meeting of Turkish, Russian, Syrian and Iranian foreign ministers "could, if political willpower is present, produce good results in relation to the establishment of peace and stability in the region and in Syria.

In December, Turkish and Syrian defense ministers held their first meeting in Moscow since a civil war broke out in Syria in 2011. Turkey then supported Syrian president Bashar Assad's opponents, which led to a deterioration of diplomatic relations between Ankara and Damascus.

In late April, a quadrilateral meeting of defense ministers was held in Moscow. The Syrian Defense Ministry said later that the withdrawal of Turkey's troops from the Syrian Arab Republic was discussed at the meeting. Steps to normalize the relationship between Ankara and Damascus were also considered, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

