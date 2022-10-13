Iran Confirms Uranium Enrichment at 3rd Cascade of Centrifuges at Natanz Plant - Agency

Chairman of Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami has confirmed that Tehran is enriching uranium at the third cascade of IR-6 centrifuges at the underground facility in Natanz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Chairman of Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami has confirmed that Tehran is enriching uranium at the third cascade of IR-6 centrifuges at the underground facility in Natanz.

"I confirm the report of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) on Iran's enrichment at the third cascade of new centrifuges in Natanz," Eslami said, as quoted by Iranian news agency ISNA.

On Tuesday, media reported, citing an IAEA report, that Iran has begun using the third cascade of advanced IR-6 centrifuges to enrich uranium in Natanz. The IAEA said that Iran had informed the agency of its intention to add three more cascades of IR-2m centrifuges to the 12 already announced and now installed. In addition, according to the organization, since the end of August, Iran has completed the installation of another cascade of IR-4 centrifuges and six IR-2m cascades.

On August 31, media, citing the IAEA, reported that Iran had already begun enriching uranium at the second of three cascades of modified IR-6 centrifuges.

On September 7, the IAEA said that Iran's stockpiles of enriched uranium are 19 times higher than the limit set under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the amount of uranium enriched to 60% far exceeds the amount needed to build a nuclear bomb in case of further enrichment.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord. In December 2021, JCPOA parties agreed on two drafts of a new deal, but no definitive agreement has been reached. Since then, the parties have had several rounds of talks to revive the deal.

In August, Iran sent its response to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the proposed text of the draft agreement on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal, and also expressed its opinion on the "remaining issues" in the negotiations. The EU called Iran's response to the nuclear deal proposal constructive and said it was consulting with the US on further steps. On August 24, the Iranian side received a response from the US. Consideration of the US government's comments continues.