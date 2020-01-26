UrduPoint.com
Iran Congratulates New Lebanese Gov't, Seeks To Expand Bilateral Ties - Foreign Ministry

Sun 26th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Tehran has offered its congratulations to the new Lebanese government formed by Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday, adding that Iran will look to strengthen bilateral ties between Iran and Lebanon under the new administration.

"The formation of a government, given the regional and international situation, that takes into account the aspirations of the Lebanese people is a positive step forward in solving the problems in the country," Mousavi stated.

The spokesman announced that Diab's new government has Iran's full support, and reaffirmed Tehran's willingness to develop bilateral relations with Beirut.

On Tuesday, Lebanon announced the formation of a new cabinet under Prime Minister Diab and President Michel Aoun. Zeina Akar will serve as Lebanon's Deputy Prime Minister. The country's new cabinet includes a total of five women, while the number of ministers has been reduced to 20.

The previous government resigned in late October amid large-scale anti-government protests triggered by an economic crisis.

