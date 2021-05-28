UrduPoint.com
Iran Congratulates Syrian President Assad With Re-election - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:27 PM

Iran has congratulated Syrian President Bashar Assad on being re-elected for a forth term, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Iran has congratulated Syrian President Bashar Assad on being re-elected for a forth term, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Iran congratulates President Assad and the resilient people of Syria on his decisive victory in these elections," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Tehran respects the decision of the Syrian people and "supports their right to decide their fate and the future of their country without any foreign interference.

Syria held its second presidential election since the onset of the ongoing civil war on Wednesday, with incumbent Bashar Assad running against two challengers, former minister of state for parliamentary affairs, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, and the head of the opposition National Democratic Front, Mahmoud Ahmad Marei.

Assad, who has been in charge of Syria since 2000, secured 95.1 percent of the vote, while Marei and Abdullah got 3.3 and 1.5 percent, respectively.

