Iran Considering Buying Foreign Vaccine Against COVID-19 Despite Developing Its Own- Gov't
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:30 PM
TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Tehran is considering the option of purchasing a foreign vaccine against COVID-19 despite developing its own, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday.
"The country's president has ordered the Health Ministry to look into the issue of purchasing vaccines manufactured [in other countries]," Rabiei said during a press conference.
The spokesman did not specify countries under consideration and mentioned that Iran was developing its own vaccine.
Iran has confirmed a total of 376,894 cases, with 21,672 fatalities.