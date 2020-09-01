(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Tehran is considering the option of purchasing a foreign vaccine against COVID-19 despite developing its own, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday.

"The country's president has ordered the Health Ministry to look into the issue of purchasing vaccines manufactured [in other countries]," Rabiei said during a press conference.

The spokesman did not specify countries under consideration and mentioned that Iran was developing its own vaccine.

Iran has confirmed a total of 376,894 cases, with 21,672 fatalities.