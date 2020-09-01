UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Considering Buying Foreign Vaccine Against COVID-19 Despite Developing Its Own- Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Iran Considering Buying Foreign Vaccine Against COVID-19 Despite Developing Its Own- Gov't

Tehran is considering the option of purchasing a foreign vaccine against COVID-19 despite developing its own, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Tehran is considering the option of purchasing a foreign vaccine against COVID-19 despite developing its own, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday.

"The country's president has ordered the Health Ministry to look into the issue of purchasing vaccines manufactured [in other countries]," Rabiei said during a press conference.

The spokesman did not specify countries under consideration and mentioned that Iran was developing its own vaccine.

Iran has confirmed a total of 376,894 cases, with 21,672 fatalities.

Related Topics

Iran Tehran Government

Recent Stories

&#039;Ithra Dubai&#039; announces launch of Plot 3 ..

19 minutes ago

PTA blocks five live streaming applications

22 seconds ago

Effective genetic research work prerequisite to en ..

24 seconds ago

Capital Police nabs 10 criminals, recovers weapon

25 seconds ago

Environmental Movement Extinction Rebellion Resume ..

27 seconds ago

White House Hopes for New $500Bln Coronavirus Reli ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.