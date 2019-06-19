Iran Considers Adding Foreign Potential to Domestic Military Capacity - Security Council

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Iran considers engaging foreign potential to reinforce its domestic capacity in air defense amid escalating tensions, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, told Sputnik.

"We currently face demonstrative threats. Nevertheless, when it comes to air defense of our country, we consider using the foreign potential in addition to our domestic capacities," Shamkhani said when asked whether Iran might purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems in case it faces a serious threat.