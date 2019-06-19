UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Considers Adding Foreign Potential To Domestic Military Capacity - Security Council

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:20 AM

Iran Considers Adding Foreign Potential to Domestic Military Capacity - Security Council

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Iran considers engaging foreign potential to reinforce its domestic capacity in air defense amid escalating tensions, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, told Sputnik.

"We currently face demonstrative threats. Nevertheless, when it comes to air defense of our country, we consider using the foreign potential in addition to our domestic capacities," Shamkhani said when asked whether Iran might purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems in case it faces a serious threat.

Related Topics

Iran Russia

Recent Stories

15 more opposition lawmakers to be arrested in com ..

2 minutes ago

Govt succumbs to pressure: MQM gets another minist ..

13 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 June 2019

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador receives national Jiu-Jitsu team

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.