Iran Considers JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting in Vienna Successful - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Tehran on Monday evaluated the recent meeting of the participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program as successful after the involved parties reaffirmed their commitment to the deal and rejected the US' attempts to reimpose sanctions on Iran.

The meeting of the Joint Commission on the implementation of the JCPOA was held on September 1 in Vienna amid Washington's attempts to invoke the 2015 nuclear agreement snapback mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 to reimpose the UN sanctions against Tehran that were previously lifted under the JCPOA. The meeting's participants reaffirmed the importance of preserving the nuclear deal, reconfirmed that the US could no longer be considered a participant, and therefore rejected Washington's move to reimpose the sanctions on Iran.

"The meeting of the JCPOA commission held in Vienna is another great achievement of Iran," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.

On August 20, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council, requesting that the nuclear agreement's snapback sanctions mechanism be invoked.

The majority of the UN Security Council members, including Russia, China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, have said they would not support the United States' decision to reimpose sanctions against Iran since the United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018.

The JCPOA, signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulates the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for scaling down its nuclear program. The deal was then enshrined in UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which includes the provision on the five-year arms embargo.