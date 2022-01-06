UrduPoint.com

Iran Considers Kazakhstan's Security, Stability Important - State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 10:28 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Tehran is closely observing the situation in Kazakhstan and places great importance on stability and security in the country, the Iranian state IRNA news agency said, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Tehran also urged the parties to the conflict to solve their disagreements and problems peacefully, through dialogue, based on national interests and without foreign interference, the news agency said.

A wave of protests against a hike in gas prices across Kazakhstan led to nationwide uproar earlier this week, leading to clashes with the police, casualties, looting, and overall insecurity in the country.

On Wednesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19. Collective Security Treaty Organization forces and local army and law enforcement units are working on bringing the situation in the country under control.

More Stories From World

