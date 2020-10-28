Iran Continues Pulling Armed Forces to Border With Nagorno-Karabakh - State Media

The Iranian armed forces have continued stepping up presence in the country's northern areas adjacent to the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh, the IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing military sources

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Iranian armed forces have continued stepping up presence in the country's northern areas adjacent to the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh, the IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing military sources.

According to the report, the 321st unit of the Iranian ground forces was deployed to the northeastern border, which is shared with Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Last week, Iran began stepping up military presence in its borderline areas close to Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-populated enclave inside Azerbaijan which exercises de facto independence. The armed hostilities between the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces have been ongoing since September 27.

Iran has repeatedly complained about munitions from the conflict zone crossing into its own territory and warned the warring parties it would respond accordingly if this continues any longer.

Several detachments of Iranian air defense forces and ground forces had been pulled to the northeastern borderline in the period from October 23-25.

At the same time, Tehran has called upon the warring sides to cease fire and adhere to dialogue. On Tuesday, Iranian president's special envoy Abbas Araghchi began a regional tour in a bid to promote Iran's own plan of political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Araghchi is currently in Azerbaijan, from where he is expected to travel to Armenia, as well as Russia and Turkey.