Iran Continues To Fully Implement IAEA Safeguards Agreement - Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 01:20 AM

Iran Continues to Fully Implement IAEA Safeguards Agreement - Statement

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Tehran will continue to fully implement the Safeguards Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after restricting the organization's extended inspections on Tuesday, the IAEA and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Sunday.

"[The IAEA and AEOI agreed] That Iran continues to implement fully and without limitation its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA as before," the organizations said in a joint statement.

The AEOI informed the IAEA that Iran "will stop the implementation of the voluntary measures" regarding the inspections, as envisages in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

