Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:16 PM

Iran Convicts 2 People for Espionage, Sentences One Man to 10 Years in Jail - Judiciary

Two people were convicted in Iran for spying for foreign countries, namely Israel, Germany and the United Kingdom, and one of them received a 10-year prison sentence, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Two people were convicted in Iran for spying for foreign countries, namely Israel, Germany and the United Kingdom, and one of them received a 10-year prison sentence, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.

According to Esmaili, five people were detained in total employees of several ministries, energy companies and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

"For two people, the verdict is final.

Massud Mossaheb, as the secretary-general of the Iranian-Austrian friendship society, was spying for the Mossad [the Israeli intelligence agency] and Germany. He received a 10-years prison sentence," Esmaili said, as quoted by the Mizan Online news agency, which covers judicial affairs.

The spokesman added that the second convicted man was Shahram Shirkhani, who was delivering sensible information to a UK intelligence agency. Esmaili did not specify what sentence Shirkhani was facing.

More Stories From World

