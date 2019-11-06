Iran Could Fully Abandon JCPOA Obligations in Early 2020 - Russian Lawmaker

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Tehran could completely abandon its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as early as at the beginning of next year, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Russia's upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev, said on Tuesday, commenting on Iran's decision to proceed to the fourth stage of reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that the country would start on Wednesday injecting gas into centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, an activity that was previously banned under the deal. Meanwhile, the president stressed that the decision was reversible and Iran would suspend gasification as soon as the JCPOA signatories complied with their commitments.

"Of course, further news from Tehran about entering a new stage of withdrawal from the nuclear deal cannot be encouraging ” it is exactly the opposite. As there are only a couple of steps left before Iran's commitments under the JCPOA are fully terminated, and this unfortunate event could happen as early as at the beginning of the next year," Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

The lawmaker stressed that it was not Tehran who was the first to abandon the deal and that is why it could wait for the first move to resolve the issue from the other side.

Under the JCPOA, Iran is supposed to repurpose its Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as a center for the production of stable isotopes, refraining from enriching uranium and leaving Natanz as the only uranium enrichment facility.

Iran started the third stage of rolling back nuclear obligations under the JCPOA in September. The gradual reduction of the obligations was announced on May 8, the first anniversary of the US' unilateral pullout from the 2015 pact. Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.