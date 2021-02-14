UrduPoint.com
Iran Counts On Purchasing Arms From Russia To Ensure Regional Security - Senior Diplomat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

Iran Counts on Purchasing Arms From Russia to Ensure Regional Security - Senior Diplomat

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Iran hopes it will be able to procure arms from Russia to ensure security in the region, Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with Sputnik that Moscow received requests for Russian defense items from Iran after the UN embargo on arms trade expired on October 18, 2020.

"We have military cooperation with Russia. And when restrictions were lifted, Russia became one of the countries where we can buy weapons, and we can cooperate with it to protect our territory and the security of the region," Khaji said.

The diplomat noted while Iran had not have the right to procure weapons due to the UN arms embargo, its neighbors bought them for billions of Dollars, turning the region into an arms warehouse.

The arms embargo on Iran expired in line with the 2015 nuclear deal that envisaged its lifting five years after the deal's adoption. This gave Tehran the right to both purchase and sell weapons.

