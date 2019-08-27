UrduPoint.com
Iran Court Jails Two For Spying For Israel

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:54 PM

Iran's judiciary has sentenced two people, including a British national, to 12 years in prison for spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence service, according to the semi-official Fars news agency

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Iran's judiciary has sentenced two people, including a British national, to 12 years in prison for spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence service, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Ali Johari, an Iranian national, was slapped with a 10-year jail term for "widespread connections with Mossad... and meeting with various elements linked to the Zionists," judicial spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said, quoted by the judiciary's website.

He was also sentenced to two years in prison for accepting illicit funds and was ordered to pay that unspecified amount in fines, he said.

Anousheh Ashouri, a dual British-Iranian national, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for giving information to the Mossad and two years for receiving illicit funds from Israel, the spokesman said.

The judicial spokesman said Aras Amiri, an Iranian national living in London, was sentenced to 10 years in prison last month on espionage charges.

